Andhra Pradesh: Ethiopian delegation keen on implementing Rythu Bharosa Kendra concept in their country

Chief Minister shares with the team the operational knowhow of RBKs, e-cropping, geotagging and CMAPP

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the Ethiopian delegation at his camp office on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangements

Terming the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) as an innovative and unique system facilitating farmers from seed to sales, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered to share its operational knowhow with Ethiopia.

Interacting with a delegation from Ethiopia, led by its Agricultural Minister Dr. Meles Mekonen Yimer here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister explained that RBKs were the perfect solution to ensure that farmers were not adversely affected with spurious seeds and fertilizers.

The RBKs, which are staffed by agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture graduates, will help farmers decide on crops to be cultivated in a scientific manner and later sell their produce at MSPs with the supporting systems of e-cropping, geotagging and Continuous Monitoring of Agriculture Prices and Procurement (CMAPP).

He further explained that RBKs would also help farmers in soil testing so that they would get clear idea of suitable crops for their land and the quantum of fertilizers to be used. Working as an extension of village secretariats, RBKs will work as a panacea for all problems of farmers, said Mr. Jagan Monah Reddy.

The Ethiopian delegation, before calling on the Chief Minister, visited the integrated call centre at Gannavaram and RBK-2 at Gandigunta village of Yuyyuru mandal in Krishna district.

The delegation members said that they were inspired by the RBKs and expressed their willingness to introduce the same in their country and sought the help of the Chief Minister, who promised to extend all support.

Agricultural Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Agricultural Commissioner Ch. Hari Kiran, Andhra Pradesh Seeds Development Corporation MD G. Sekhar Babu and other officials were present on the occasion.