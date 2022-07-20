Andhra Pradesh: EPDCL puts preliminary loss due to floods at ₹1.53 crore 

Action plan in place to restore power supply in the affected areas, says official

Action plan in place to restore power supply in the affected areas, says official

The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has pegged the loss caused to its infrastructure by the Godavari floods in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru and West Godavari districts at ₹1.53 crore as per a preliminary estimate.

The loss is likely to go up as the Discom gets a clearer picture of the impact in the next few days. Meanwhile, it is carrying out power restoration works on a war-footing.

APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director K. Santosh Rao told Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand in a review meeting on Wednesday that the Discom had prepared an action plan to restore power supply in all the flood-hit areas and that engineers, up to the rank of divisional engineer, were involved in the restoration works.

Mr. Santosh Rao said that 415 villages of 12 mandals in the above districts were affected.

Damage to equipment

As far as the electrical equipment was concerned, eight 33/11 kV substations with 250 km of 33 kV line, 46 11 kV feeders, 4,022 distribution transformers, 5,453 agricultural services and 71,443 non-agricultural services were found to be affected, and a detailed assessment of the damages was being done.

More than 35,936 domestic connections had been restored in the flooded areas in the last three days, he said.

Around 35,507 domestic services in the fully submerged mandals of Chintoor, V.R. Puram, Kunavaram and Yetapaka in ASR district and Kukunur and Velerupadu Mandals in Eluru district were pending restoration.

All the 33kV affected feeders had been charged. Restoration of power supply was completed in most areas except in Rampachodavaram and Jangareddygudem divisions where submergence was high.

Mr. Vijayanand instructed the officials to monitor the progress of works and visit the affected villages. The required men and material were made available for the execution of works.

AP-Genco MD and AP-Transco CMD B. Sreedhar, AP-Transco JMD I. Prudhvi Tej and DISCOMs’ CMDs J. Padma Janardhana Reddy (CPDCL) and H. Haranatha Rao (SPDCL) were present.