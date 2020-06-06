Andhra Environment Management Corporation launched by CM

GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation to mark the World Environment Day celebrations on June 5.

The APEMC has been entrusted with the task of collecting, segregating and scientifically disposing off industrial waste.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that industrial waste has emerged as the most potent form of environmental pollution and pledged that the new corporation would ensure that all industries follow the protocols laid down by the State Government.