Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Environment Management Corporation launched by CM

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that industrial waste has emerged as the most potent form of environmental pollution. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar
Staff Reporter GUNTUR 06 June 2020 12:46 IST
Updated: 06 June 2020 12:46 IST

The APEMC has been entrusted with the task of collecting, segregating and scientifically disposing off industrial waste

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation to mark the World Environment Day celebrations on June 5.

The APEMC has been entrusted with the task of collecting, segregating and scientifically disposing off industrial waste.

Advertising
Advertising

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that industrial waste has emerged as the most potent form of environmental pollution and pledged that the new corporation would ensure that all industries follow the protocols laid down by the State Government.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
environmental cleanup
environmental issues
environmental politics
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...