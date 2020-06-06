Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Environment Management Corporation launched by CM

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that industrial waste has emerged as the most potent form of environmental pollution.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that industrial waste has emerged as the most potent form of environmental pollution.   | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

The APEMC has been entrusted with the task of collecting, segregating and scientifically disposing off industrial waste

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation to mark the World Environment Day celebrations on June 5.

The APEMC has been entrusted with the task of collecting, segregating and scientifically disposing off industrial waste.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that industrial waste has emerged as the most potent form of environmental pollution and pledged that the new corporation would ensure that all industries follow the protocols laid down by the State Government.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 12:48:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-environment-management-corporation-launched-by-cm/article31764501.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY