Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Ensuring hassle-free darshan during Brahmotsavams is a priority, says TTD EO

TTD is doing everyhting possible to meet the requirements of pilgrims, says Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA August 11, 2022 21:38 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:38 IST

Emphasis will be given to a hassle-free darshan of the deity and a ‘blissful view’ of the daily processions (Vahana Seva) during the annual Brahmotsavams of the Lord venkateswara temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has said.

Taking part in the monthly pilgrim interactive programme at Annamaiah Bhavan on Thursday, Mr. Dharma Reddy said the TTD was leaving no stone unturned in meeting the requirements of pilgrims.

As part of preparatory arrangements, water geysers will be installed in all cottages and guesthouses atop the hill town. About 4,500 geysers have been installed and efforts are on to equip the remaining suites with hot water facility ahead of the annual event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Dharma Reddy welcomed the suggestion of setting up a dialysis unit in Tirumala. He said the idea for allocation of suites to senior citizens in the first floor of guesthouses by designing a separate software would also be considered.

He responded positively to a suggestion for providing admissions to children raised by single parents at the TTD Bala mandir and said that the TTD would arrive at a decision soon.

In response to a couple of calls alleging extortion of money by the staff at Vaikuntam and Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, he said such malpractice would not be tolerated and that stern action would be taken against the erring staff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
Read more...