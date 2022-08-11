Andhra Pradesh: Ensuring hassle-free darshan during Brahmotsavams is a priority, says TTD EO

‘Hot water facility will be available at all cottages and guesthouses’

TTD is doing everyhting possible to meet the requirements of pilgrims, says Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘Hot water facility will be available at all cottages and guesthouses’

Emphasis will be given to a hassle-free darshan of the deity and a ‘blissful view’ of the daily processions (Vahana Seva) during the annual Brahmotsavams of the Lord venkateswara temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has said.

Taking part in the monthly pilgrim interactive programme at Annamaiah Bhavan on Thursday, Mr. Dharma Reddy said the TTD was leaving no stone unturned in meeting the requirements of pilgrims.

As part of preparatory arrangements, water geysers will be installed in all cottages and guesthouses atop the hill town. About 4,500 geysers have been installed and efforts are on to equip the remaining suites with hot water facility ahead of the annual event.

Mr. Dharma Reddy welcomed the suggestion of setting up a dialysis unit in Tirumala. He said the idea for allocation of suites to senior citizens in the first floor of guesthouses by designing a separate software would also be considered.

He responded positively to a suggestion for providing admissions to children raised by single parents at the TTD Bala mandir and said that the TTD would arrive at a decision soon.

In response to a couple of calls alleging extortion of money by the staff at Vaikuntam and Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, he said such malpractice would not be tolerated and that stern action would be taken against the erring staff.