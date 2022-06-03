Andhra Pradesh: Ensure transparency in recruitments, Governor tells APPSC

Commission submits annual reports pertaining to three years to Harichandan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has directed Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman D. Gautam Sawang to ensure transparency in filling the posts.

Mr. Sawang, along with commission members K. Padma Raju, G.V. Sudhakar Reddy, P. Sudhir, S. Salam Babu, A.V. Ramana Reddy, N. Sudhakar Reddy, and K. Vijay Kumar, met the Governor here on Friday.

Submitting the annual reports for the years 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21, Mr. Sawang explained to Mr. Harichandan the commission’s activities in the last three years.

On the occasion, the Governor asked the APPSC to take up recruitments keeping in view the interests of the unemployed youth. He also directed the commission to fill the vacancies in a time-bound manner without any delay.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia was present.