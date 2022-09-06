Andhra Pradesh: Ensure timely credit support to tenant farmers, bankers told

By the end of first financial quarter, ₹21.48 crore granted to 3,378 tenant farmers in Eluru district

T. Appala Naidu ELURU
September 06, 2022 19:27 IST

District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh releasing the Annual Credit Plan of banks for 2022-23 in Eluru on Tuesday.

District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh has appealed the bankers to release crop loans to the tenant farmers in the respective agriculture season itself.

At a meeting with the bakers here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkatesh said, “By the end of the first financial quarter, the banks have granted ₹21.48 crore of crop loans to 3,378 tenant farmers based on the Crop Cultivator Rights Card (CCRC) in the district.”

“Be positive and encourage the tenant farmers by granting them timely crop loans. Obtain a declaration from the land owner to certify that the land is not under tenancy so that actual tenant will have an opportunity to avail of the crop loan,” said Mr. Venkatesh. 

The banks had also been told to enquire with the agriculture officials to confirm whether the tenant farmers’ details were registered in the E-crop system for the grant of crop loans.

The Collector directed the Industries Department to constitute a three-member sub-committee with the bankers to inquiry into the rejection of applications by the banks under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

The sub-committee report should be submitted to the District Industries Promotion Council and ensure the grant of loans to set up projects under the PMEGP, said Mr. Venkatesh.

Agriculture loans

The banks had released ₹7,407 crore agriculture loans against the target of ₹12,807 crore set in the Annual Credit Plan of the banks for the financial year 2022-23 in the district.

Reserve Bank of India representative and Assistant General Manager R.K. Anuma Kumar, Union Bank of India Regional Head and District Lead Bank Manager S.S.A. Venkateswara Rao, NABARD District Manager Anil Kanth, District Agriculture Officer Y. Ramakrishna and other officials were present.

