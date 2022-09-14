Andhra Pradesh: Ensure smooth conduct of monsoon session of Legislature, officials told

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshenu Raju and Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam have instructed the officials to make arrangements for the smooth conduct of the monsoon session beginning September 15.

Addressing a preparatory meeting at the Assembly Committee Hall on Wednesday, Mr. Moshenu Raju said answers for the questions sent for the current session and those asked previously should be promptly given to the members.

He told the police to ensure that proper security arrangements were made to prevent any problem.

Mr. Seetharam said a liaison officer should be appointed by every department to enable hassle-free conduct of the legislative business, and stressed the need for the members to treat their colleagues with respect in keeping with the good traditions that had been the hallmark of the State Legislature.

Government Chief Whip M. Prasada Raju, chief coordinator Srikanth Reddy, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Assembly Secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu, Council OSD K. Satyanarayana and other officials were present.