Andhra Pradesh: Ensure MP’s visit to Bhimavaram is hassle-free, HC tells West Godavari SP

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju is scheduled to attend Alluri’s birth anniversary fete on July 4

Declining to direct the West Godavari Collector to permit landing of the helicopter in which YSRCP Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju desires to reach the venue for the birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju at Bhimavaram on July 4, the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered that the Superintendent of Police has to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the MP’s visit.

The MP has expressed apprehension that there is possibility of a disturbance to his travel plan.

More importantly, the court said that the State should see to it that no law and order problem is created throughout the MP’s journey from Gannavaram airport to Bhimavaram and during his return.

Mr. Ramakrishna Raju filed a house motion petition in the High Court, seeking permission for landing of his chopper on SRKR Engineering College or Delhi Public School premises at 9 a.m. on Monday. The MP is scheduled to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to take part in the programme.

The MP intends to reach Bhimavaram from Gannavaram airport by a helicopter to avoid any untoward incident, but to no avail as the court said since there was no willingness given by the owners of the said premises, permission could not be accorded for landing his chopper there.

Besides, as far as the protection sought by the MP is concerned, High Court said that it had ordered the police not to take any coercive action against him in the cases pending against him and to follow the due process of law, if new cases were to be registered.