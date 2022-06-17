Andhra Pradesh: Enrolment for mass weddings at Tirumala to begin from July 1

The Kalyanamastu programme is being revived after ten years

Those desirous of tying the knot under the Kalyanamastu programme can enrol their names online beginning July 1, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced on Friday.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the seventh phase of the Kalyanamastu programme will be organised at all district headquarters across the State on August 7. The ‘muhurtam’ (auspicious time) for the wedding has been solemnised between 8:30 a.m. and 8: 17 a.m.

Applications can be dowloaded from the TTD website and submitted at the local Tahsildar office.

Couples will be given a set of wedding clothes, ‘thali bottu’, and ‘mettalu’ (toe rings), and a luncheon will be organised for a fixed number of people.

The programme, revived after a gap of ten years, is aimed at easing the financial burden incurred on the poor in the conduct of weddings of their children.

Earlier, the muhurtham card for the programme would be ceremoniously carried in a procession from the temple of Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy and placed at the feet of Lord Venkateswara inside the temple seeking his blessings.