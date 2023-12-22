Andhra Pradesh enhances social security pension under YSR Pension Kanuka to ₹3,000 per month

December 22, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

Enhancing the Social Security Pension amount from ₹2,750 to ₹3,000 per month to Old Age Pension (OAP), widow, weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, single women, traditional cobblers and PLHIV (ART pension) categories under YSR Pension Kanuka with effect from the month of December, 2023 payable from January 1, 2024, the State government has issued a G.O. Ms No. 96 on Thursday night (December 21).

Issuing the GO, Budithi Rajsekhar, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Panchyat Raj and Rural Development maintained that, the additional financial burden on the State exchequer would be ₹139 crore per month and additional financial commitment for the current financial year 2023-24 with effect from December 2023 to March 2024 for four months are worked out to ₹556 crore, on account of the enhanced financial assistance to the social security pensioners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.