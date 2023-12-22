GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh enhances social security pension under YSR Pension Kanuka to ₹3,000 per month

December 22, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with beneficiaries after the launch of extended pension distribution programme under YSR Pension Kanuka at Prathipadu village in Guntur district.

File photo of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with beneficiaries after the launch of extended pension distribution programme under YSR Pension Kanuka at Prathipadu village in Guntur district. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

Enhancing the Social Security Pension amount from ₹2,750 to ₹3,000 per month to Old Age Pension (OAP), widow, weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, single women, traditional cobblers and PLHIV (ART pension) categories under YSR Pension Kanuka with effect from the month of December, 2023 payable from January 1, 2024, the State government has issued a G.O. Ms No. 96 on Thursday night (December 21). 

Issuing the GO, Budithi Rajsekhar, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Panchyat Raj and Rural Development maintained that, the additional financial burden on the State exchequer would be ₹139 crore per month and additional financial commitment for the current financial year 2023-24 with effect from December 2023 to March 2024 for four months are worked out to ₹556 crore, on account of the enhanced financial assistance to the social security pensioners. 

