Andhra Pradesh: Engineering student suffers stab wounds in scuffle with senior

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA August 02, 2022 20:15 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:15 IST

A first-year engineering student was rushed to hospital with stab injuries after allegedly being attacked by his senior during a scuffle at a college in Enikepadu area of the city.

Ch. Sai and Karthik, both residents of Madhuranagar in the city, reportedly entered into a scuffle at their college after which Karthik allegedly attacked Sai with a knife.

Sai was rushed to hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

The Patamata police registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder), and a search is on for the accused student who is absconding, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni said.

“Special teams have been constituted to nab the accused. We are trying to find out what led to the fight,” said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Khader Basha.

“Police visited the college and are questioning other students. The accused will be arrested soon,” Patamata Circle Inspector R. Suresh Reddy said.

