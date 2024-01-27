January 27, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYLAVARAM (NTR DISTRICT)

A second-year engineering student, B. Roshini (19), was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her college on Saturday. Her body was found hanging to a railing on the college premises.

A native of Muppalla village in NTR District, Roshini, was studying at Lakireddy Bali Reddy College of Engineering in Mylavaram village. She was disturbed after having a discussion with her family members over the phone on Friday night. However, the reasons for her extreme step were unknown, said Mylavaram CI, K. Kishore Babu.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem. A case under Section 174 CrPc (Suspicious death) has been registered, and an investigation is on, the CI said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those battling suicidal thoughts can dial 100 for counselling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.