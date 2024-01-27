ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh| Engineering student dies suspiciously on college premises

January 27, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYLAVARAM (NTR DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

A second-year engineering student, B. Roshini (19), was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her college on Saturday. Her body was found hanging to a railing on the college premises.

A native of Muppalla village in NTR District, Roshini, was studying at Lakireddy Bali Reddy College of Engineering in Mylavaram village. She was disturbed after having a discussion with her family members over the phone on Friday night. However, the reasons for her extreme step were unknown, said Mylavaram CI, K. Kishore Babu.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem. A case under Section 174 CrPc (Suspicious death) has been registered, and an investigation is on, the CI said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Those battling suicidal thoughts can dial 100 for counselling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US