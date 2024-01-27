January 27, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYLAVARAM (NTR DISTRICT)

A second-year engineering student, B. Roshini (19), was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her college on Saturday. Her body was found hanging to a railing on the college premises.

A native of Muppalla village in NTR District, Roshini, was studying at Lakireddy Bali Reddy College of Engineering in Mylavaram village. She was disturbed after having a discussion with her family members over the phone on Friday night. However, the reasons for her extreme step were unknown, said Mylavaram CI, K. Kishore Babu.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem. A case under Section 174 CrPc (Suspicious death) has been registered, and an investigation is on, the CI said.

Those battling suicidal thoughts can dial 100 for counselling.