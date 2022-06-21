Andhra Pradesh: Engineering colleges told to submit action plans on mandatory internship

JNTU-Gurajada University invites suggestions from 40 colleges in six districts

The 10-month programme will be implemented in three phases, says JNTU- Gurajada University Registrar G. Swami Naidu.

JNTU-Gurajada University Registrar G. Swami Naidu has asked all the 40 engineering colleges in six districts in the north Andhra region to focus on the mandatory internship programme for students as per the guidelines of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

“The ten-month internship programme will be implemented in three phases during the four years of engineering courses from the 2022-23 academic year,” he told The Hinduon Tuesday.

The students of first and second years will participate in a community service project for two months during the summer vacation. In the second phase, they will undergo apprenticeship and internship for two months in their second and third year. In the last phase, the students will undergo job training in the identified industries and companies for six months. It is equal to one full semester during their final year, explained Mr. Swami Naidu.

“In an attempt to impart skill-oriented education, the internship programme has been made mandatory. The technical and practical study will certainly improve the confidence of the students. They will get job opportunities in reputed firms during campus selections,” he said.

According to Mr. Swami Naidu, all 40 colleges have to submit action plans for the effective implementation of the mandatory internship programme.

“The programme will help the college managements forge collaboration with the industries nearby. The university is holding meetings with the college managements and inviting suggestions which may benefit other institutions too,” Mr. Swami Naidu added.