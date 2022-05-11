Andhra Pradesh: Engine of Samata Express gets detached from bogies

May 11, 2022 18:15 IST

Passengers travelling in the Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata Superfast Express (12807) counted anxious moments as its engine got detached from the bogies at Gutchimi village in Sitanagaram mnadal in Parvatipuram district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

According to locals, the engine moved ahead for around 1 km without the bogies. The railway officials attached the engine with the bogies and the train resumed its journey. The passengers heaved a sigh of relief as a major accident was averted.

