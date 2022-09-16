Andhra Pradesh: Enforcement Directorate officials raid Ongole MP’s premises

The searches are a part of the probe into ‘Delhi liquor scam’

S. Murali NELLORE
September 16, 2022 18:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as a part of the investigation into the ‘Delhi liquor scam’, raided the residences and offices of Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole, at different places, including Nellore.

The officials conducted searches in Mr. Reddy’s office here in Rajaji Street. They also searched the residence of one of his relatives at Kavur on the city outskirts, the official sources said.

The industrialist-turned-politician runs the Balaji group of companies and distilleries, including one at Singarayakonda in Prakasam district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was, however, not immediately known as to whether any incriminating documents were seized during the day-long searches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
investigation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app