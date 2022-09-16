Andhra Pradesh: Enforcement Directorate officials raid Ongole MP’s premises

The searches are a part of the probe into ‘Delhi liquor scam’

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as a part of the investigation into the ‘Delhi liquor scam’, raided the residences and offices of Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole, at different places, including Nellore.

The officials conducted searches in Mr. Reddy’s office here in Rajaji Street. They also searched the residence of one of his relatives at Kavur on the city outskirts, the official sources said.

The industrialist-turned-politician runs the Balaji group of companies and distilleries, including one at Singarayakonda in Prakasam district.

It was, however, not immediately known as to whether any incriminating documents were seized during the day-long searches.