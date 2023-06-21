ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister promises amicable settlement of issues raised by power sector employees

June 21, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The recommendations of retired IAS officer Manmohan Singh are yet to be adopted by the government due to objections, says Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

V Raghavendra
Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

A delegation of power sector employees met Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his civil supplies counterpart Karumuri Nageswara Rao at the Secretariat on June 21 (Wednesday) and conveyed their demands pertaining to salaries and other benefits. 

The employees stressed the need for the single master scale and various allowances to be continued as per the existing formula, and to give higher fitment. 

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the issues raised by the employees would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and that the recommendations of the one-man commission (retired IAS officer Manmohan Singh) were not adopted yet due to objections. He promised that an amicable settlement would be reached soon. 

Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand said the government was looking into the genuine demands of the employees and it expected the employees to cooperate in some aspects, keeping the State’s precarious financial position in view. 

The government had to resort to cost-cutting, but it was averse to brushing aside all demands of the employees, he said.

AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, EPDCL CMD I. Prudhvi Tej and Transco Joint MD (vigilance and security) B. Malla Reddy were also present.

