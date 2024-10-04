Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati meets senior executives of RE companies 

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar had a meeting with senior executives of Renewable Energy (RE) companies under the aegis of the Indian Wind Power Association on October 3 regarding the A.P. Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024 and generation-based incentives, late payment surcharges, capacity utilisation factor and tax pass-through among other key concerns raised by prospective investors.

On the occasion, Mr. Ravi Kumar said the government was committed to strengthening the power sector, with due focus on realising the potential of RE, unlike the previous dispensation whose policies did great damage to the State’s reputation.

After achieving consistently high ranking in the Ease-of-doing-Business, the State government emphasized the much-needed Speed-of-doing Business, he observed, adding that the fallout of the cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements and the consequential lawsuits was being reviewed and appropriate decisions would be taken.

A.P.-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and A.P.-Transco Joint MD Kirti Chekuri and representatives of Axis Energy, Sembcorp Group, ReNew Power, Hero Future Energies, Tata Power, JSW Energy, Greenko, O2 Power, ITC and Wind World.

