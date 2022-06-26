Andhra Pradesh: Energy-efficient appliances in model schools help save ₹23 lakh

51 institutions saved 3.79 lakh units of power per annum, says study

The pilot project to promote use of energy-efficient appliances in model schools and hostels by Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) under the State Partnership for Energy Efficiency Demonstration (SPEED) programme of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is yielding good results.

The project aims at showcasing the effectiveness of using energy-efficient devices and technologies. As a part of it, the SECM has replaced old and obsolete appliances in 85 model schools in Kadapa, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Guntur, Vizianagaram, East Godavari and Prakasam districts with energy-efficient LED bulbs, tube lights and fans.

An impact analysis done in 51 model schools has revealed that 3.79 lakh units of electricity were saved per annum worth around ₹23 lakh.

SECM Chief Executive Officer A. Chandrasekhar Reddy, in a press release on Sunday, said that based on the study, it was expected that around 6.31 lakh units of electricity could be saved per annum by taking energy-efficiency measures in model schools and hostels.

Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand issued instructions to implement the energy-efficiency schemes in other government schools in a phased manner.

Energy clubs

In another significant step towards promoting energy efficiency in schools, the SECM is setting up energy clubs with help from the School Education Department to encourage them to reduce the usage of electricity by using efficient appliances and new technologies.