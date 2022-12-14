Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation Mission receives top award at national level

December 14, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has bagged the top position in the National Energy Conservation Awards in the State Designated Agency (SDA) sector, leaving behind Telangana, Kerala, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Bihar and others (in Group II).

President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Energy Conservation Award- 2022 to Special Chief Secretary to Government (Energy) K. Vijayanand and APSECM Chief Executive Officer A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy in New Delhi on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day on Wednesday.

A release said that the APSECM bagged five national awards in energy conservation in the last few years. Andhra Pradesh was not only chosen as the best performer in Group II but also finished second overall at the national level among all States categorised into four groups, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

“The APSECM, apart from saving economic resources by conserving energy on a large scale, has been reducing the carbon footprint, aiding India’s climate change goals and, thereby, bringing laurels to Andhra Pradesh at the national level,” he said.

He explained that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has divided the States into four groups based on their respective energy consumption, and Andhra Pradesh is classified as a Group-II State with total final energy consumption (TFEC) in the range of 5 to 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe).

Remarkably, in SEEI 2022, the State received 77.5 points and improved by 53% compared to its SEEI 2020 score of 50.5, he added.

Mr. Vijayanand said the support extended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy towards energy efficiency and stakeholder / consumer support were the key drivers in achieving the national award.