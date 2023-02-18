Andhra Pradesh: encourage children to learn chess, parents urged

February 18, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Chess Association of Vizianagaram Secretary K.V. Jwala Mukhi on Saturday urged parents to encourage children to learn chess and participate in competitions since the oldest game of the world would sharpen their minds and improve their logical skills. He expressed happiness over the good response for the district-level competition held in Vizinaagaram on Saturday.

Kandregulara Prahlad won the first prize in the open category in which 55 children had participated. The second prize was won by Pavan Kumar and third prize went to Rupesh Kumar. In the girls category, Kundana Priya won the first prize and second prize was won by Akkivarapu Jasmin. Sai Jahnavi and Riyan won the third and the fourth prizes respecitvely. The winners were qualified for the State-level competition to be held in Vijayawada very soon. The president of the association B.A. Rao, judges J.N.V. Srinivasa Rao, K.Dhanalakshmi were present.