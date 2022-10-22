Andhra Pradesh: Employer ‘abducts’ worker’s wife after he fails to pay debt, arrested

A.D. Rangarajan KADAPA
October 22, 2022 01:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An employer of a horticultural nursery in Mydukur mandal was arrested on Friday on charge of abducting a worker’s wife for his failure to repay an amount of ₹1 lakh taken as loan from him.

The complainant, Chadamala Subbarayudu, works as a labourer in the nursery of the accused, Peddireddy Sudhakar Reddy, at Uppuguntapalli of the mandal in Kadapa district.

Upon developing illness, Subbarayudu reportedly left for his home in Jandlavaram ST colony three months back, without repaying the ₹1 lakh due to his employer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The employer reportedly went to the worker’s home last week to demand money, but with the latter expressing his inability to pay the same immediately, he allegedly forcibly got his wife into an auto rickshaw and confined her in his nursery.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Acting on Subbarayudu’s complaint, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mydukur) S.R. Vamsidhar Goud deputed a team to rescue the woman and arrested Sudhakar Reddy at the market in G.V. Satram on Friday and booked a case against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app