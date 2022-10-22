Andhra Pradesh: Employer ‘abducts’ worker’s wife after he fails to pay debt, arrested

An employer of a horticultural nursery in Mydukur mandal was arrested on Friday on charge of abducting a worker’s wife for his failure to repay an amount of ₹1 lakh taken as loan from him.

The complainant, Chadamala Subbarayudu, works as a labourer in the nursery of the accused, Peddireddy Sudhakar Reddy, at Uppuguntapalli of the mandal in Kadapa district.

Upon developing illness, Subbarayudu reportedly left for his home in Jandlavaram ST colony three months back, without repaying the ₹1 lakh due to his employer.

The employer reportedly went to the worker’s home last week to demand money, but with the latter expressing his inability to pay the same immediately, he allegedly forcibly got his wife into an auto rickshaw and confined her in his nursery.

Acting on Subbarayudu’s complaint, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mydukur) S.R. Vamsidhar Goud deputed a team to rescue the woman and arrested Sudhakar Reddy at the market in G.V. Satram on Friday and booked a case against him.