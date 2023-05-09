HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Employees of United Breweries stage protest against termination of service

May 09, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Employees and workers of United Breweries staging a protest recently at the factory near Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district.

Employees and workers, who were removed from service, have been staging protests at United Breweries factory located near Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district for the last two weeks.

The company reduced the staff as it was reportedly getting fewer orders in Andhra Pradesh where the government is promoting new and other brands. CITU Srikakulam district president Ch. Ammannaidu and general secretary P. Tejeswara Rao on Tuesday asked the State government to take action on the company as it had violated labour laws in removing the employees and workers from service.

United Breweries Workers Union president I. Narayana Rao and general secretary J. Ranga Raju said that the families of the workers have been facing many financial problems. JSP-Etcherla in-charge S.Kanthisree and senior leader S.Vishwaksen expressed concern over the closure of many factories in the district. Ms. Kanthisree asked the government to hold a meeting with management, workers and public representatives to resolve the issue immediately.

