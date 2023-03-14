Andhra Pradesh: Employees need to be trained in handling fire accidents, says official

March 14, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Joint Chief Inspector of Factories J. Shivasankar Reddy on Tuesday asked industries to update their technology and train fire safety wing employees and others regularly in handling fire accidents in their respective premises. He attended as the chief guest for the National Safety Week celebrations held in Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited (NACL) of Arinam-Akkivalasa in Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated NACL vice-president K. Seshagiri Rao for giving utmost priority to safety precautions by conducting mock drill and awareness programmes for the staff regularly.

Mr. Seshagiri Rao said that the concept of Óur aim-zero harm’ was being given top priority in accordance with the guidelines of the Factories Department. Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories V.S. Narayana and other officials visited the stalls arranged as part of the awareness programme.

