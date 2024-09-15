‘Andhra Pradesh emerged as a pioneer in Energy Efficiency (EE) initiatives’

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) Head of Sales & Communications Animesh Mishra has said under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a pioneer in Energy Efficiency (EE) initiatives and the State’s proactive adoption of EESL programs earned it global recognition in 2016-17.

Speaking at the 25th Silver Jubilee CII Awards Anniversary function held in Hyderabad recently, where EESL was awarded the ‘Impact Player of the Year 2023-24’ in recognition of its achievements in the area, during the 25th Silver Jubilee Anniversary of the CII Awards, held in Hyderabad. The award celebrates energy efficiency achievements across diverse industries, recognising EESL’s revolutionary UJALA initiative.

Mr. Mishra said Mr. Naidu’s commitment to sustainability had established A.P. as a role model for India in implementing the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme, the domestic efficient lighting program.

The State has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainable development by embracing the EESL’s EE programs, positioning itself as a front-runner on the Energy Efficiency Index.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency Secretary Milind Deora emphasised the need for proactive States, including A.P. and Telangana, to focus on EE measures on a sustainable basis, which is crucial for economic development.

