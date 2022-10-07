Andhra Pradesh: Eluru police hand over 105 stolen mobile phones to owners

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eluru district police on Friday handed over 105 stolen mobile phones, all worth ₹22 lakh, to the owners in the town.

The Eluru police set up a special cell, headed by Deputy SP G. Pydeswara Rao, in August to receive complaints regarding theft of phones. By the first week of October, the police have traced nearly 300 phones and recovered 105 of them.

Eluru Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said that 165 more mobiles have been traced out of Andhra Pradesh and the process is on to recover them.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Rahul Dev appealed to owners of cell phones shops and buyers to be cautious while purchasing the second-hand cell phones.

Those who lost their mobiles can send the details on Whatsapp number 95503-51100.