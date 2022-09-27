Andhra Pradesh: Eluru officials invite applications to grant temporary licence for sale of firecrackers

The Hindu Bureau ELURU
September 27, 2022 20:43 IST

Eluru Revenue Divisional Officer K. Penchala Kishore on Tuesday said that the applications would be accepted for granting a temporary licence for the sale of firecrackers between September 28 and October 10. The Revenue Divisional officials will receive the applications and grant the licence to sale the firecrackers at a designated site. 

The applicants should submit their applications along with permission from the Police and the Fire Departments to get the temporary licence. Deepavali will be celebrated on October 24. The Eluru district police have been alerted to prevent the illegal firecracker units in the district to prevent any untoward incidents.

