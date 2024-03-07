Andhra Pradesh elections: Avulapalli reservoir becomes the key poll issue for Punganur candidates

March 07, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The controversy surrounding the Avulapalli reservoir project in Somala mandal appears to have become a thorn in the flesh for incumbent MLA and Minister for Power Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy of Punganur Assembly constituency ahead of elections.

On the one hand, he has been facing the heat from the project-displaced farmers, while on the other, opposition TDP candidate Challa Ramachandra Reddy (Challa Babu) took up a blistering attack campaign accusing him of landing the State in a major controversy with the project marred by shortcomings.

It may be noted that the State government has taken up the project to construct the Avulapalli, Nethiguntapalli, and Mudivedu reservoirs under a single package.

While the Avulapalli reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 2.5 TMC and is expandable to 3.5 TMC, is for irrigation purposes, the other two are meant to supply the region with drinking water.

The acquisition of 1522.29 acres of land for the project is still in progress.

Legal wrangle

However, construction of the project has been discontinued since May last year, as it became embroiled in a legal wrangle after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) slapped the State with a penalty of ₹100 crore for allegedly failing to adhere to its guidelines and even set aside the Environmental Clearance (EC).

The tribunal observed that the project was executed without getting the mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and holding a public hearing.

Though the Supreme Court stayed the order based on the State’s appeal, it directed the latter to immediately deposit ₹25 crore with the Krishna Rater Management Board (KRMB) while the final amount is subject to the verdict.

Ground impact

Meanwhile, the Avulapalli reservoir has drawn firm opposition from the farmers who were not willing to part way with 1522.29 acres of farmland for the project. More than 500 farmers feared will be displaced from the panchayats of Avulapalli, Pedda Upparapalli, and Annemmagaripalli if the project takes off.

Highlighting this issue as part of his election campaign, Challa Babu alleges that upon coming to know of his land being acquired, one farmer died of a heart attack. “No public hearing was conducted in these villages,” he says while intensively campaigning on the issue in the entire Somala mandal.

As the Peddireddi family wields considerable clout in this region, the NGT order on the project seems to put them in a corner and their credibility at stake.