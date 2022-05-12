Andhra Pradesh: Election to four RS seats on June 10

Election to four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh, that will be falling vacant upon the retirement of Suresh Prabhu, T.G. Venkatesh, Y.S. Chowdary and V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10, as per a schedule released by the Election Commission of India.

The MPs are due to retire on June 21. Notification for the election will be issued on May 24 and the last date for filing nominations is May 31.

The nominations will be scrutinised from June 1, and aspirants who wish to withdraw their candidature can do so by June 3. The counting of votes will be done at 5 p.m. on June 10 and the process of election is supposed to be completed by June 13.