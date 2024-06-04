GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: Sweeping victory likely for TDP in Nellore

Mekapati Vikram Reddy contesting from Atmakur Assembly constituency is the only YSRCP candidate who secured a lead in the district

Updated - June 04, 2024 04:05 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 03:49 pm IST - Nellore

Sarath N _12123
Wife and daughters of Ponguru Narayana, the TDP MLA candidate from Nellore City, celebrating after he secured a lead, in Nellore on Tuesday.

Wife and daughters of Ponguru Narayana, the TDP MLA candidate from Nellore City, celebrating after he secured a lead, in Nellore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidates are leading in the majority of the eight Assembly constituencies and the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency in the district.

TDP’s Nellore MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is leading by over 36,809 votes against YSR Congress Party candidate Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE

While Mr. Prabhakar Reddy secured 1,40,288 votes, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy got 1,03,479 votes by the end of the fourth round.

Prabhakar Reddy’s wife, Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, also contested from TDP for the Kovur MLA seat and secured a lead of 12,646 votes against YSRCP candidate Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy by the end of sixth round.

Follow the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results live updates

Ponguru Narayana is leading in the Nellore City Assembly constituency with 6,229 votes against YSRCP candidate Khaleel Ahamad in the third round.

As predicted by all exit polls, Nellore Rural incumbent MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who contested from TDP this time, is close to a hat-trick win by securing a lead in the first five rounds. He gained a majority of 7,165 votes over YSRCP leader Adala Prabhakara Reddy in the fifth round of the counting.

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, the Sarvepalli Assembly constituency is witnessing an intense electoral battle between Kakani Govardhan Reddy of the YSRCP and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy of the TDP. In the first three rounds, Kakani led the race. However, Somireddy gained the lead in the fourth round. While Kakani regained the lead in the fifth round, Somireddy ended up leading by 9,243 votes by the end of the 12th round.

Only in the Atmakur Assembly constituency is YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy leading against TDP candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy by 103 votes by the end of the 10th round of counting.

Election Results 2024: NDA all set to sweep Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Nellore / Telugu Desam Party / Rayalaseema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.