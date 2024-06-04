Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: Sweeping victory likely for TDP in Nellore

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidates are leading in the majority of the eight Assembly constituencies and the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency in the district.

TDP’s Nellore MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is leading by over 36,809 votes against YSR Congress Party candidate Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy.

While Mr. Prabhakar Reddy secured 1,40,288 votes, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy got 1,03,479 votes by the end of the fourth round.

Prabhakar Reddy’s wife, Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, also contested from TDP for the Kovur MLA seat and secured a lead of 12,646 votes against YSRCP candidate Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy by the end of sixth round.

Ponguru Narayana is leading in the Nellore City Assembly constituency with 6,229 votes against YSRCP candidate Khaleel Ahamad in the third round.

As predicted by all exit polls, Nellore Rural incumbent MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who contested from TDP this time, is close to a hat-trick win by securing a lead in the first five rounds. He gained a majority of 7,165 votes over YSRCP leader Adala Prabhakara Reddy in the fifth round of the counting.

Meanwhile, the Sarvepalli Assembly constituency is witnessing an intense electoral battle between Kakani Govardhan Reddy of the YSRCP and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy of the TDP. In the first three rounds, Kakani led the race. However, Somireddy gained the lead in the fourth round. While Kakani regained the lead in the fifth round, Somireddy ended up leading by 9,243 votes by the end of the 12th round.

Only in the Atmakur Assembly constituency is YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy leading against TDP candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy by 103 votes by the end of the 10th round of counting.