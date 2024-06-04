ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu’s leading by over 1 lakh votes in Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency

Published - June 04, 2024 03:25 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

By the end of seventh round of counting, he leads by over 1,12,619 votes

K Srinivasa Rao

TDP MP candidate from Srikakulam Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

By the end of the seventh round of counting here on Tuesday, June 4, Srikakulam TDP MP candidate Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu had a lead of 1,12,619 over his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Perada Tilak.

Mr. Naidu’s nearest rival could not get the lead even in a single round. Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu, who won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 elections, seems to be heading for a hat-trick, thanks to a wave in favour of the TDP and its alliance partners in Srikakulam district.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE

His uncle, TDP candidate Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, got a 9,298-vote lead in the Tekkali Assembly constituency against his nearest rival, YSRCP nominee Duvvada Srinivas.

Former Union Minister and Congress candidate Killi Kruparani is also trailing in the segment.

Follow the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results live updates

Meanwhile, TDP nominee Gowthu Sirieesha is all set to defeat Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appalaraju as she got 18,065 votes majority.

TDP nominee Gondu Shankar got a 2,212 votes majority against Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy heads towards hat-trick victory in Pulivendula
