GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu’s leading by over 1 lakh votes in Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency

By the end of seventh round of counting, he leads by over 1,12,619 votes

Published - June 04, 2024 03:25 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP MP candidate from Srikakulam Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

TDP MP candidate from Srikakulam Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

By the end of the seventh round of counting here on Tuesday, June 4, Srikakulam TDP MP candidate Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu had a lead of 1,12,619 over his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Perada Tilak.

Mr. Naidu’s nearest rival could not get the lead even in a single round. Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu, who won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 elections, seems to be heading for a hat-trick, thanks to a wave in favour of the TDP and its alliance partners in Srikakulam district.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE

His uncle, TDP candidate Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, got a 9,298-vote lead in the Tekkali Assembly constituency against his nearest rival, YSRCP nominee Duvvada Srinivas.

Former Union Minister and Congress candidate Killi Kruparani is also trailing in the segment.

Follow the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results live updates

Meanwhile, TDP nominee Gowthu Sirieesha is all set to defeat Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appalaraju as she got 18,065 votes majority.

TDP nominee Gondu Shankar got a 2,212 votes majority against Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy heads towards hat-trick victory in Pulivendula

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / General Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.