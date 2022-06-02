Andhra Pradesh: Eight youths including six from Kolar held for attempt to rob bank in Chittoor

Two cars, two gas cylinders, a gas cutter, and iron tools seized from their possession

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy examining the cylinder and gas-cutter purportedly used in a bid to rob a bank, at Chittoor on Thursday.

The lure of getting rich has landed a group of youth, which made vain bid to rob a bank, behind the bars in Chittoor. The youths reportedly told the police that they caught the fancy of making a quick buck after watching Yash-starrer KGF-2.

The police on Thursday nabbed eight people including six from Kolar in Karnataka, all aged between 20 and 27, on charges of attempting a robbery in the Vijalapuram branch of Sapthagiri Grameena Bank in Ramakuppam mandal of Kuppam revenue division on May 28 night. Two cars, two gas cylinders, a gas cutter, and some iron tools were seized from their possession.

One of the accused is a B.Com student, while another works as a system operator with an online firm in Bengaluru. Incidentally, seven youths, including one who is still absconding, hail from the villages near the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Karnataka, the police said.

“Charan Kumar (24), a farmer hailing from Sivaramapuram in Kuppam, is the leader of a nine-member gang, which zeroed in on the Sapthagiri Grameena Bank branch at Vijalapuram for the robbery after conducting a recce at several places. They chose the branch for its isolated location. Charan Kumar nursed an ambition of becoming rich” Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy told the media here on Thursday.

Giving more details about the case, Deputy SP (Palamaner) C.M. Gangaiah said that the gang allegedly procured two cars, cylinders, and a gas cutter from Bengaluru for the purpose.

On May 28 midnight, the gang allegedly sneaked into the bank through an opening made using the gas cutter. However, the siren went off and it forced them to flee from the spot, he said.

On Thursday morning, a special party was conducting vehicle checks at the Thumsi Crossroad Junction near Shantipuram and they spotted the suspicious movement of two cars.

Four people on board the vehicles tried to flee when the police approached them. However, they were apprehended. After preliminary interrogation, the police arrested four more at the Sathu border checkpost and seized the equipment purportedly used for gaining entry into the bank.

A case has been registered and the accused have been remanded.