Andhra Pradesh: eight labour unions of Andhra Paper Limited serve strike notice in Rajamahendravaram

January 10, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja on Tuesday announced that eight labour unions have served a strike notice on the Andhra Paper Mill management for failing to revise payscale and ignoring contract workers for permanent positions.

The representatives of the eight labour unions and Mr. Raja hold talks on the issues of the contact workers and poor wages.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Raja has said that all the contract workers and the eight unions have served the strike notice and they will go on strike from January 23.

