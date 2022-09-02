Andhra Pradesh: Efforts on to provide hassle-free darshan to devotees during Dasara

Authorities likely to reserve the ghat road exclusively for the common devotees, fire tenders and ambulances

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 02, 2022 21:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Endowments Minister K. Satyanarayana at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments K. Satyanarayana has asserted that arrangements are being made to ensure a hassle-free darshan to the devotees visiting the Kanaka Durga temple during the Dasara festival to be celebrated from September 26 to October 5.

The Minister, along with the coordination committee members, visited the temple on Friday to take stock of the situation and arrangements.

Later, addressing the media, the Minister said it was being contemplated to reserve the ghat road of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam for the common devotees, fire tenders and ambulances visiting the temple during the festivities. The VIPs would have to come for darshan via the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam at Kanaka Durga Nagar, he said. A decision would be taken soon, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NTR District Collector Dhilli Rao said the ghat road was used for VIPs during the previous years’ festivals. Special queues used to be formed from Om turning. “Such arrangements used to cause inconvenience to the common devotees.  Hence, it is being planned to provide darshan arrangements for the VIPs via Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam,” he said.

Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata said the devotee rush was likely to swell this year with the abatement of the COIVD-19 pandemic. The rush might touch the peak on the ‘Moola Nakshatram’ day, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, he said. “Arrangements are being made accordingly,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal, Temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba,  DCPs Lakshmipathi and Srinivas Rao, and ACP Hanumantha Rao were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app