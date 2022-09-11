Andhra Pradesh: Efforts on to make Kadapa a tourism hub, says Joint Collector

He flags off bus service for ‘Mana Kadapa’ tourism package at Haritha Hotel in the city

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
September 11, 2022 01:21 IST

A priest interacting with the first-batch of tourists of “Mana Kadapa” special package of A.P. Tourism at Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Kadapa Joint Collector Saikanth Varma flagged off the APSRTC Indira bus service for the newly-launched ‘Mana Kadapa’ tourism package at Haritha Hotel here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Saikanth Varma said that District Collector V. Vijayarama Raju was making sincere efforts to develop the district as a vibrant tourism hub.

The Joint Collector said the special bus, with a seating capacity of 40, will cover popular sightseeing places on Sundays and second Saturdays of every month as part of the tourist package.

The bus, which starts at 7 a.m. at Kadapa, would first cover Devuni Kadapa, Kamakshi Vaidyanadeshwara temple at Pushpagiri, scenic locations along the Penna river and Kodanda Ramaswamy temple at Vontimitta before returning to Kadapa.

The package will include breakfast, lunch, snacks and tea in the evening.

A guide will be available on the bus to explain the importance of the sightseeing places.

Ticket price

Those who want to go on the ‘Mana Kadapa’ tour can buy the tickets at the counter set up at Haritha Hotel in Kadapa in advance every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The ticket price is fixed at ₹500 for adults, and ₹300 for children, aged between 6 and 12.

Contact details

The tourists can contact the reception desk at Haritha Hotel in Kadapa on: 9705173800, and make online payments to 9491430004.

