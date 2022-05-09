Andhra Pradesh: Efforts being made to save culprits in Tejaswini case, alleges Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must explain how the initial suicide theory turned into a rape in the Tejaswini case.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Lokesh said that it was evident that all efforts were being made to protect the culprits of the the ‘rape and murder’ of pharmacy student Tejaswini at Gorantla in Sri Satya Sai district.

The government must realise that the TDP’s so-called noise was not meaningless. “How can the Chief Minister respond to the case in such indifferent way?”he asked.

Mr. Lokesh asked how the DSP concerned could make a hasty announcement when Tejaswini’s parents had claimed that their daughter was raped and then killed. “There is no doubt that the suicide theory is aimed at rescuing the culprits,” he alleged.