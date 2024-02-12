Andhra Pradesh Education Minister releases DSC notification to fill 6,100 teacher posts

February 12, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - GUNTUR

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana released a DSC notification to fill the teacher posts, at a press conference held at Secretariat on Monday.

He said that through this notification, the government is going to fill 6,100 teacher posts. Mr. Satyanarayana informed that for conduct of exams and recruitment into the posts, the State government released two GOs, including GO No. 11 and 12, on Monday. He also launched a website http//cse.gov.in for DSC 2024 exams.

The Minister said that the government is going to recruit teachers for schools under seven managements like Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, Municipal, Andhra Pradesh Model Schools and others through this notification.

Help desk opened

On this occasion, Mr. Satyanarayana said that a dedicated help desk is opened at the office of Commissioner of School Education and anybody could reach it by calling 9505619127 or 9705655349.

