Andhra Pradesh: Education Minister inaugurates academic and women’s hostel buidings on Nannaya varsity campus in Tadepalligudem

February 07, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

He directs officials to provide all facilities in the women’s hostel by the month-end

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana interacting with a student at Tadepalligudem campus of the Adikavi Nannaya University on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday inaugurated building infrastructure worth ₹16 crore on the Tadepalligudem campus of the Adikavi Nannaya University in West Godavari district. The academic building of B. Pharmacy, built at a cost of ₹13 crore, and the women’s hostel building have been inaugurated. 

In an interaction with the university authorities, Mr. Satyanarayana has directed them to provide all the facilities in the women’s hostel by February-end. The Minister has also directed them to speed up the ₹5 crore road project that connects the university campus with the main area.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowment Minister Kottu Satyanarayana appealed to the Education Minister to appoint permanent staff on the Tadepalligudem campus. 

New courses

“The courses such as M.Pharmacy, M.Com, M.C.A., and M.Sc. Data Analytics will have a great demand in the area. An attempt to launch these courses will benefit the local students,” Mr. Satyanarayana said. 

The Education Minister was also briefed on the need to set up the women’s engineering college on the Tadepalligudem campus. Civil Supplies Minister Karumuru Venkata Ramana, Adikavi Nannaya University in-charge Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju, Registrar T. Ashok, Joint Collector J.V. Murali and other officials were present.

