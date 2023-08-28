HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Education Dept. issues orders restricting use of mobile phones by teachers inside classrooms

DEOs, MEOs and Headmasters across the State have been instructed to implement the orders strictly

August 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The School Education Department has issued orders imposing restrictions on the use of mobile phones in classrooms. The decision has been taken to improve the attention span of teachers and students during classes.

In a meeting held recently, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, along with the officials of the School Education Department, held discussions on the impact of use of mobile phones in classrooms and on the premises of schools.

“After consulting with the teachers, experts concerned and the representatives of various unions, orders have been issued to regulate the use of cell phones in all schools in Andhra Pradesh. The decision was taken in accordance with the UNESCO Report-2023,” the Education Department officials said.

Teachers should deposit their mobile phones with the headmaster (HM) or the custodian appointed by the HM, before entering the classroom, said Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar in the orders issued on Monday.

The headmasters should take strict measures for implementing the ban on mobile phones in classrooms. Disciplinary action would be taken against those who violate the orders, the officials warned. 

NTR District Education Officer (DEO), C.V. Renuka said the orders will come into effect immediately. 

Teachers are requested to avoid use of mobile phones and students should not bring cell phones to schools. The headmasters shall take steps in this regard, Ms. Renuka said.

