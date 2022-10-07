Andhra Pradesh: EC cannot decide what parties need to promise, says BJP leader

People will teach a lesson to the parties that do not fulfil the promises, and we in the BJP have a tradition of keeping our word, says Vishnuvardhan Reddy

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
October 07, 2022 20:24 IST

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy addressing the media in Anantapur on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

“The Election Commission of India (ECI), based on an observation of the Supreme Court, cannot decide what political parties need to promise during the elections. It is the Parliament that is supreme. But there should be a broad-based discussion on the issue,” BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has observed.

“Let people decide which party has been able to fulfil the promises made, and vote them out if they failed. We in the BJP have the tradition of fulfilling promises, and that is how we have won six times in Gujarat and will win this time too,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan said while addressing the media here on Friday.

He, however, accused the YSRCP government in the State of diverting the Central funds. “The State government has spoiled the economy. It has not utilised the Panchayati Raj funds. It has borrowed beyond the annual limit,” he alleged.

When asked if a check was not essential on the promises made by the political parties, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said people would teach them a lesson.

“There are no new schemes in YSRCP’s Navaratnalu. They are like the old wine in a new bottle. Let the YSRCP release a White Paper on the economy, revenue earnings and expenditure,” he said.

BJP State official media coordinator D. Venkateswara Reddy and Anantapur unit president S. Srinivasulu were present.

