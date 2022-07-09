Andhra Pradesh: E-farm market a boon for farmers, says Agriculture Minister

It’s an effective platform to get minimum support price for the produce, says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Minister for Agriculture, Marketing and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that the e-farm market established for online sale is an effective platform for farmers to get minimum support price for their produce.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy was speaking after inaugurating a workshop organised by the Andhra Pradesh Farmers e-Vikraya Corporation Limited (APFEVCL) for the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), aggregators, agri-producers, buyers and bankers, here on Saturday.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy said the government was making efforts to provide the best price to the farmers. He said the State was focused on providing quality seeds and pesticides through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, loans from banks, tools at subsidised prices, and e-farm platform.

He said the e-farm platform connects the farmers and buyers without any middlemen. So far, ₹ 17.06 crore worth of produce was sold on the e-farm platform, and farmers were given the best price.

Principal Secretary to Government (Agricultural Marketing) Chiranjeevi Chowdary said e-farm helps farmers connect with buyers across the country and that every transaction was transparent.

Agricultural Marketing Commissioner and APFEVCL chairman P.S. Pradyumna said buyers would pay the amount on the same day of the purchase to the e-farm market and then to the farmer in a transparent manner.