Andhra Pradesh: E-auction of capital region plots tomorrow

Awareness sessions on the process held

The e-lottery for allotting plots at Tidco housing in the Amaravati capital region will be held at the CRDA office at Thullur on Monday, said Commissioner, CRDA, Vivek Yadav.

An awareness session in this regard was held on Saturday at three places — the Thullur CRDA office, Mandadam office and Mangalagiri office.

The CRDA expedited the process of registration of plots measuring 300 square yards and would also begin the process of registering 365 square yards and 430 square yards, he said, adding awareness programmes on the categories of housing and the process of registration would be held soon.