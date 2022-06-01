Andhra Pradesh: Dy. Tahsildar suspended for leaving video conference midway 

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao suspended Deputy Tahsildar of Veerullapadu mandal on the charges of dereliction of duty after she allegedly left the office while a review meeting via video conference was under way, on Wednesday.

According to a release by the district administration, Deputy Tahsildar S. Krishnaveni attended the video conference on land resurvey, one-time settlement scheme, and Jagananna Smart Townships in place of the Tahsildar, who was on leave. However, the Deputy Tahsildar, who was logged into the video conference, failed to respond when the Collector asked her to speak.

The Collector was reportedly told by other staff of the Tahsildar's office that she had left the office, according to the release. Later, Mr. Dilli Rao suspended the officer.