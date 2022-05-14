Andhra Pradesh: Durga temple employee held for theft

He stole cash and gold thrice during hundi counting, say police

An attender in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, K. Pulla Rao alias Pullaiah, who allegedly stole gold and cash from the temple hundi during counting, was arrested by the police on Saturday.

The accused, a resident of Mallikarjuna Peta near the temple, had stolen cash and gold ornaments thrice during hundi counting, and concealed the booty in the bathroom atop Indrakeeladri, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K. Babu Rao.

The DCP told the media here on Saturday that following a complaint lodged by temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba, the One Town police registered a case and took up investigation.

During questioning, the accused confessed to have committed thefts during counting on April 11, 20 and on May 9. Police recovered ₹20,000 cash and jewellery from the accused, said Task Force Additional DCP K. Srinivas Rao.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao said CI P. Venkateswarlu observed the CCTV footage and found that Pullaiah was moving suspiciously. Following questioning, Pullaiah spilled the beans, he added.